What's The Big Deal About Nitin Gadkari Taking A Hydrogen Power Car to Parliament

Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, who has pushed for the use of alternative fuel cars, showed off his new hydrogen-powered electric car on Wednesday.

Gadkari arrived at Parliament in his first-of-its-kind green fuel vehicle in India.

"India will soon become a green hydrogen exporting country. In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of clean and cutting-edge mobility in India, our government, through the National Hydrogen Mission, is committed to focusing on green and clean energy," he said.

Green hydrogen is made from water and may be used to power a vehicle. Gadkari said that the government is also focusing on manufacturing hydrogen from organic waste, saying that green hydrogen is less expensive than petrol.

"Besides manufacturing green hydrogen in India, its refuelling stations will also be established in the country," Gadkari said.

Earlier this month, Gadkari launched India's first hydrogen-based advanced "Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)"—the Toyota Mirai.

The minister had announced that he would himself use a hydrogen-powered car. "Toyota Company from Japan has given me a vehicle which runs on green hydrogen. I will use it myself as a pilot project (on alternative fuel)," he said.

Furthermore, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari told the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday that if automobiles had working airbags in 2020, 13,022 lives may have been spared in the nation, while adding that new regulations are being adopted to protect the safety of vehicle users. According to him, the transportation ministry has issued new regulations, and from October 1, all cars will be required to have six airbags, including side airbags. During Question Hour, Gadkari responded to supplementary by saying that the deployment of airbags during head-on accidents of automobiles might have saved a total of 8,598 lives by 2020.

Keeping in mind safety, the ministry has recommended that cars in the "M1" category, produced after October 1, 2022, be equipped with two side or side-torso airbags, one for each of the front row outboard seating positions, and two side-curtain or tube airbags, one for each of the outboard seating positions.

According to Gadkari, the ministry has also suggested that all front-facing seats in "M1" category cars built on or after October 1, 2022, be equipped with three-point seat belts.