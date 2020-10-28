What is Physician Billing Services? What are its Benefits?

The complexity of running a medical business is universal, all accredited to the numerous party involvement in a single transition. However, the business can be definitely eased from this tension with the introduction of physician billing to manage the revenue stream of one’s medical practice.

Globally, the outsourcing medical billing service market was valued at $9.3bnin 2019, with an expected cumulative growth of 12.3% for the period 2020-2027. The increased adoption is driven by frequent government policy amendments, increasing bad debts, uncollectible accounts, and lengthy claims processing, etc.

What exactly is physician billing services?

It can be considered as a universal language and a waypoint amongst doctors, insurance providers, hospitals, insurance clearinghouses, government agencies, etc. that streamlines the entire medical billing process.

What is in the offering?

Physician billing services include a plethora of facilities for competent practice management. Services include:

Medical Billing

Medical Coding

Verification of Eligibility and Authorization

Credential Evaluation

Account Reconciliation

Physician Practice Management

What benefits can a medical practitioner derive from using physician billing?

The physician billing process ensures optimal collections through a perfect amalgamation of experienced account receivable staff and technology to reduce redundancies in the revenue cycle. It can increase one’s claims rate and reduce bad debts to an enormous extent with verification, timely billing monitoring, process management, and record maintenance.

Outlined hereunder are some of the major advantages:

End-to-End Support and Record Management

Physician billing service companies offer complete restructuring and management starting from doctor’s billing to claims processing, claims submission, tracking, deductible collections, and denial management for optimized financial returns. It also ensures comprehensive real-time due diligence for insurance eligibility, credentials, online applications, and documents.

Holistic and Transparent Revenue Cycle

Physicians using this billing system benefit from complete access to the transparent all-inclusive workflow of their practice at a single platform. With a single data pool offered to both front office and billing staff, the chances of clerical errors are reduced to a minimum. This also ensures accurate on-time billing and receipt from both patient and insurance carriers.

Saves Time Through Presentation of Easy to Understand Data and Records

Several physician billing services encompass comprehensive medical billing software to offer meaningful financial reports, performance dashboards with real-time figures on one’s account receivable, rejections, reasons for rejections, revenue collection, etc.

Seamless integration with Electronic Medical Report System (EMR)

Physical Billing solutions generally offer integration with EMR systems to enable automatically generated service charge data based on patient demographics and appointment statistics. These services outbid any active intervention of operators and allow smooth business functionality.

Secured Data Maintenance

The use of electronic claim processing functionality ensures fast and efficient output with a shortened revenue cycle. Security for these highly sensitive customer data is stored in cloud post web scanning.

Cost-Efficient Workflow

Physical billing services ensure increased cash flow through optimal expense collection from insurance companies and bill streamlining. It also saves the cost of equipment/billing software along with unnecessary staff engagement with manual bill processing.

Conclusion:

The rapidly increasing medical requirements have paved the way for the adoption of smart outsourced solutions like physician billing throughout the world. The positive outlook is further driven by secured reimbursement and claim management with minimal chaos and complexity.