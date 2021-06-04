What is Doomscrolling and Doomsurfing: How to Get Rid of the Habit

When was the last time you awoke to the sound of birds chirping? Not very recently. It is fair to say that most of us wake up to the sound of never-ending text messages in today's fast-paced society. We often find ourselves checking social media platforms right after we wake up before going to bed.

Doomscrolling, also known as Doomsurfing, is the act of "spending an excessive amount of screen time devoted to the absorption of dismal news," according to Wikipedia. The term was first coined in 2018 on Twitter and has now become a cultural phrase. Doomscrolling is a combination of two words: doom, which implies evil, and scrolling, which implies moving through text, photos, videos, and other media.

Since the COVID-19 epidemic started, the practice of Doomscrolling has become increasingly popular.

Tips to get off Doomscrolling

1.Do not touch your phone first thing in the morning. Stop checking Instagram or replying to texts as soon as you wake up. For at least an hour after waking up, try not to touch your phone.

2.Take a break from social media. Uninstall the apps that you find to be the most time-consuming. First, try going without social media for 10 days, and then gradually extend the time gap to your liking.

3.You may also use your phone to regulate your time by enabling the screen time option. Set a reminder so that when you go over your phone's time limit, the device will ring and your 'no phone time' will begin. Instagram, for example, allows you to set a time limit.

4.Keep your mind occupied. Engage in enjoyable hobbies that are also beneficial to your mental health. Read your favourite book, try your hand at cooking, and clean up your closet. These activities have been shown to be therapeutic and useful in the long run.