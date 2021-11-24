What Does Your Name Mean in Urban Dictionary

Urban Dictionary: People are looking for their names on Urban Dictionary and submitting both good and negative "definitions" in the newest craze to hit social media.

If you're not acquainted with Urban Dictionary, it's an online glossary that was established to explain slang terminology.

The site has evolved throughout its 22-year history to define political phrases, video games, and, most recently, human names.

The entries also differ from those found in more traditional dictionaries like the Oxford English Dictionary or the Merriam-Webster Dictionary.

They are frequently contributed by anybody and checked by volunteer editors, so the grammar isn't always great and NSFW language may be present. For example, the definition of "name" in the Urban Dictionary includes all of the above.

Here's how the Urban Dictionary name trend got started, and how you can get your own name's meaning.

What Sparked The Urban Dictionary Name Trend?

When Instagram user @bymayuuu posted the suggestion "Show us your name in Urban Dictionary," his request soon went viral.

Following that, users on Twitter and Instagram began adding these name descriptions to their accounts.

For example, @eviljordan tweeted that his name means "kind and loving person who is very funny, [stylish] and attractive," according to Urban Dictionary.

What Is The Best Way To Look Up Your Name In The Urban Dictionary?

Using Urban Dictionary to look up your name is a simple process.

Simply enter your name into the top search bar on the Urban Dictionary website. Then, from the drop-down list, select your correctly spelt name to be transported to the page that describes your name.

Depending on how common your name is, you may have hundreds of suggestions to sort through, so even if you don't like one term, you'll almost certainly discover one that you enjoy.