What to Do With National Flags After Independence Day?

On the occasion of India’s diamond jubilee of Independence , Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative under which various programmes and campaigns. One of the campaigns was Har Ghar Tiranga wherein PM Modi had appealed to citizens to buy tricolours and hoist them at their homes, and offices etc. This was followed by many citizens to mark the glorious 75 years of India’s independence.

Along with this message several articles on how to hoist and display the National Flag were circulated. Now with the programme coming to an end, it is important for us to know how to preserve, or dispose damaged flags.

There are official guidelines for properly hoisting, handling, and disposing of the Tricolour when it is damaged or destroyed.

The Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971 and the Flag Code of India, 2002, amended on 19 July 2022, lays down these rules on how to handle and dispose the national flags.

-As per the Flag Code of India amended code, damaged or dishevelled flags should not be displayed.

-Damaged flags should be disposed of as a whole flag in a dignified manner.

-This may be done by burning it in private place.

The Flag Code of India says “it shall be destroyed as a whole in private, preferably by burning or any other method considering the dignity of the National Flag.”

-If there are no damages one can wash the flag and store it in a respectful manner to be displayed for the coming year.

If over a period of time the Flag is soiled or torn one can dispose of the flag as mentioned above.

-The flag in no manner should be used for any other purposes or thrown in public places.

The Indian Oil's Mumbai division is circulating an infographic about a national flag collection drive. They have requested all the citizens to return the flags that are no longer in use at the nearest petrol pumps run by the organisation.

If there are any NGOs or organisations in your neighbourhood who have come forward to collect old/ damaged flags please do hand over the flags to such organisations.

Or if you are a true law-abiding citizen and care for the flag you can start an initiative like this and collect such flags in your neighbourhood or apartment or gated community and do the honours.

Jai Hind !

