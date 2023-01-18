What? A Dating App For Extra-marital Affairs!

We have heard of dating apps for unmarried and divorced people, but did you know that there is a dating app for people seeking extramarital affairs?

Yes, you heard us right and as per reports in MSN, a France-based company started this extramarital dating app called Gleeden by two French brothers for married people (obviously) in 2009.

What is more interesting is that there has been a rise in Indians who are using this app and has over 10 million users worldwide. Out of this 2 million users are from India. According to the company's data, about 66 percent of the new users belong to Tier 1 cities in India. The rest of the 44 percent of new users are from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

The other interesting aspect of this app is that it says it can safely get you in touch with members worldwide. Wonder how they will meet though and someone has to be really rich to travel across the globe just to have an affair!

