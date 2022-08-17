What Are Mahindra EVs Called?

Two new brands have been announced by Indian automaker Mahindra in the form of 'twin peaks electrified' and BE along with the INGLO electric platform. There are five new models with three under BE and two under Mahindra electric namely BE.05, BE.07, and BE.09, and Mahindra XUV.e9 with Mahindra XUV.e8.

Mahindra BE.05:

The Mahindra BE.05 is an SUV based on the INGLO platform. The SUV comes with bold design language with the 'spirit of Mahindra'.

Mahindra BE.07:

Mahindra BE.07 is also based on the INGLO platform. The size of car is slightly bigger when compared to BE.05. It has modern features inside the cabin.

Mahindra BE.09:

Mahindra BE.09 seems to be bigger than earlier models. It comes with sophisticated features and it gives the hint of a hybrid design.

Mahinda SUV.e8:

This is likely to be the first of these electric SUVs to be launched in the Indian market under the new brand with a copper twin peaks logo. The vehicle is based on the Mahindra XUV700 but it will have high-end features.

Mahindra XUV.e9:

The Mahindra XUV.e9 is based on the Mahindra XUV700. The car will be launched in the Indian market with the same copper twin peaks logo.