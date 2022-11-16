Mobile apps are becoming increasingly popular. The consumer base wants everything in the form of a mobile app and business owners also want their businesses to have dedicated mobile apps. Mobile apps are convenient, quick, easily accessible, and easy to use. Compared to websites, mobile apps are smaller in size and easier to navigate.

There are still some people in the world who are not ready to accept the benefits and features of mobile apps but they are wrong in doing so. Mobile apps are popular around the world and if you want your customers to get a positive experience, you will have to provide them with a mobile app. Whether you are running an online gaming website where you feature classic games like Spider Solitaire or a buy & sell marketplace, you will need to provide your customers with a mobile app.

But to be able to provide a good customer experience, you should know how to properly implement a mobile app into your business operations, otherwise, you might end up doing more harm than good to your company. So what are the benefits of mobile apps over websites? Let's find out!

Mobile Apps Are Safer

Mobile apps are generally safer than websites because they are designed for smartphones and tablets & there are fewer chances of data breaches occurring. Compared to a website, a mobile app provides better security features such as encryption, 2FA, HTTPS, etc. Websites are less secure since they are always vulnerable to getting hacked. Knowing that mobile apps are more secure than websites gives customers peace of mind when they are sharing their sensitive information such as credit card information with a brand.

Access A Mobile App Any Time You Want To

You can access a mobile app immediately on your mobile phone without needing an active internet connection. To be able to access a website, you will need to have an internet connection all the time, otherwise, you won’t be able to access it, whereas, with a mobile app, you can access it anytime from the home screen of your mobile phone without needing an active internet connection.

You just have to download the app once from the app store and after that, you will be able to access the app at any time you want to, which is not the case with websites. This convenience to access the app at any time is another reason why users prefer mobile apps.

A Longer Life Span

Compared to a mobile app, a website has a shorter life span. To run a website, you have to register a domain and hosting & will have to keep renewing for as long as you want your website to keep running. Moreover, with websites, you also have to maintain proper backup routines to ensure website continuity in case something goes down south. But with a mobile app, that is not the case. Once you build a mobile app, you can keep it for as long as you want to. Some people might argue that the lifespan of an app is pretty short but we have clarified that in our next point.

Regular App Updates Are Useful

People who are in favor of websites argue that you must regularly update your apps and add new features to your app in order to keep them relevant and keep your customer returning. What’s wrong with regularly updating your app and providing more features to your customers?

With a website, once you build it, you don’t need to do many changes and even if you do make changes, customers won’t notice. However, with a mobile app, you can add new features, do design revamps, and do several other things with each update so that your customers notice the changes and keep returning to your app. App updates are a great way to keep your customers returning to your app.

Mobile Apps Are Faster

Since you download and install mobile applications on your phone, these are way faster than websites. Once you download an app, it starts to store data locally on your phone and whenever you need it, the app loads data instantly. If we talk about a gaming app like Solitaire that can be played offline, it loads up data even faster. With a website, that is not the case. Every time you load a website, it has to load data through its server which takes time.

Mobile Apps Provide A Personalized User Experience

Through a mobile app, you can offer a personalized user experience which is not easily possible with a website. Through a website app, you can provide customized experiences to your users depending on their behaviors, interests, language, and geography which will help you to make more satisfied and happy customers.

Also Read: The Role of Social Media in Providing Employment Opportunities