Wavin India Rewards app brings plumber community to the digital mainstream

Wavin, a global solutions leader for the Building and Infrastructure industry and an Orbia business, reiterate its commitment to driving the plumber community towards more organized structure and bringing them to the digital forefront through Wavin Rewards app. Available in English, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Marathi, Malayalam and Bengali; the app has registered around 10000 plumbers across India. The app not only helps the brand to stay connected with the plumber community but offers a range of privileges and benefits around discovering new plumbing solutions, pipes, fittings, hardware accessories, new tools and techniques.

Commenting on the Wavin Rewards India app and its relevance in the current scenario, Mr. Manish Khandelwal, Commercial Director, Wavin India, said, “With rapid digitalization picking up the pace, we are discovering ways to stay connected with our stakeholders and bring them an efficient and seamless digital experience. Supporting the growth of the plumbing community through the Wavin Rewards app that focuses on around technical knowledge and product discovery is a big step in that direction. By creating a straight route for our retailers, and the plumbers to reach us directly, we’ve made the brand and all our solutions much more accessible. This newfound accessibility will enable our partners to better service their clientele.”

“At Wavin, we strive to contribute towards bringing about positive change in the lives we touch. We want to create more organized structure for the plumbing sector. Upskilling the plumber community will further generate business opportunities and enhanced customer service experiences.” Mr. Khandelwal adds further.

The digital platform is also incentivizing all registered plumbers through reward points for engagement within community, to discuss product details, specifications, experiences and learnings, and support one another in identifying new opportunities and customers. The points collected can be later redeemed for exciting gifts and vouchers as community loyalty rewards.

The app also provides a platform to search through the entire catalogue of Wavin’s plumbing solutions in seven different languages.