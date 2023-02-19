Vivo Y56 5G Launch Date and Price In India

The Vivo Y56, a new 5G-enabled smartphone powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 Soc and available in a single 8GB + 128 GB option, has been released in India by Vivo. The phone has a 5,000 mAh battery and enables 18W fast charging through the included power adapter. The Vivo Y56 is powered by the MediaTek 700 Soc, an octa-core 5G-capable processor. It has 8 GB RAM and 128GB of storage space. The Vivo Y56 has a 6.58-inch FHD+ display.

The Vivo Y56's camera configuration includes of a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor, which helps to produce a bokeh effect in portrait photos. In addition, the device has a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front. It also has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric verification, as well as a USB Type-C connector, Bluetooth 5.1, and Wi-Fi for connection.

In India, the Vivo Y56 is available through offline and online retail outlets. It is available in a single 8GB + 128GB edition in two colours, Black Engine and Orange Shimmer, for Rs 19,999. The Vivo Y56 went on sale offline on February 15.