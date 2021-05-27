Virus Alert! This Amazon 30th Anniversary Celebration Gift Message is Fake

We are aware that every day there comes a new scam on social media. A message that could be about job recruitment or a gift card from Amazon or something else, social media especially WhatsApp is where this stuff circulate easily.

Every day there comes a new scam on WhatsApp. This chatting app is vulnerable to scams. Many links and other messages are shared here which misleads people. Another addition to the WhatsApp scam is the Amazon deal.

This is not the first time that scammers and fraudsters have used WhatsApp as their medium to target people. It is not the latest scam or latest message but in the past few days, that same message has been doing rounds once again.

The message that is being circulated on WhatsApp reads, “Amazon 30th anniversary celebration, gives gifts to everyone.” It will say that you need to take a survey. But clicking on the link is risky. Users are advised not to fall for this offer and make sure that they do not click the link. It might lead to loss of money or a breach in mobile leading to a leak of personal data.

Amazon 30th Anniversary special message was being circulated back in March this year but in the last few days, people have been forwarding it again. So, we are here to warn you, not to trust any such offer.

Along with the gift card message, it also comes with a link. You will need to click on the link to avail of the offer. Some have clicked on the link and realized it looks poor and weird. While Although the questions might seem like general ones, they are not just random questions. These are the questions that include giving your personal information like age, gender and name. It will also ask you to share if you are an Android or an iOS user.

Be careful and do not trust any forwards especially those that ask you to click on a link. A way to identify these scams is also in the link. Most of the times, these URLs will look too weird to be real. Such URLs will probably say ccweivip.xyz/amazonhz/ and will give you an indication that this is not to be trusted.