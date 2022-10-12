Vi Ups Network Capacity in AP, Telangana For Better Speed on GIGAnet 4G

Leading telecom brand Vi has enhanced 4G experience for its customers in Andhra Pradesh & Telangana on the back of network initiatives enabling faster download and upload speeds. Vi has doubled the deployment of 1800 MHz spectrum band in Andhra Pradesh & Telengana, thus enabling customers to enjoy stronger network experience while they work, study, socialize, access entertainment, ecommerce and other digital services.

Vi has also enhanced 4G coverage for its customers in Andhra Pradesh & Telangana to stay confidently connected at all times.

A creative campaign has been rolled out to communicate the benefits of the enhanced 4G network to customers in the two states. The campaign invites customers to experience the seamless network connectivity and speed especially across the 2 states of Andhra Pradesh & Telangana.

Speaking about the network enhancement initiative, Siddhartha Jain, Cluster Business Head, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, Karnataka, Vodafone Idea said, “I would like to extend an invitation to all mobile users users in Andhra Pradesh & Telangana to enjoy a superior, upgraded 4G experience on Vi Giganet 4G network. We have undertaken multiple initiatives over the past year to widen our 4G coverage in AP & Telangana circle. Vi customers can choose from a bouquet of plans that allow every member of the family to do more and get more on Vi’s 4G network. As we continue our endeavours towards 5G readiness, we remain committed to bring the best in technology, products and services to keep delighting our customers”.

Committed to offer the best service experience to its users in Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, Vi has created a robust network:

Vi network:

290 Mhz of spectrum across bands – 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, and 2500 MHz, 3300MHz and 26GHz, making it a robust telecom service provider in the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Vi is the only private network with the 4G capacity band 2500Mhz in the state.

Taking the network to more residents of the two states, Vi has installed / upgraded 11035 Broadband Towers since Sep’18 taking the total population coverage on 4G to 76.9% in AP&T.

Vi has also been upgrading all 3G customers to 4G and enhanced 4G capacity by refarming spectrum in more than 3125 towns and 40 districts.