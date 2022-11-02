Vi Max Plans For Postpaid Subscribers

Bangalore: Vodafone Idea (Vi), India’s leading telecom operator, today announced the launch of Vi Max - the Best in Value Postpaid plans in the country - offering More Data, More Control, More Convenience and Unmatched content offerings, to cater to the changing needs of mobile consumers in the digital era.

True to its name, Vi Max offers more value for virtually the same price as the previous generation Postpaid plans.

Speaking about the new Vi Max proposition, Avneesh Khosla, CMO, Vodafone Idea Limited said, “We have constantly innovated and redefined the components of our offerings in line with changing user needs and aspirations. By strengthening our Postpaid portfolio with Vi Max, we aim to attract the high ARPU postpaid users to the 5G ready Vi network offering them more power, value and convenience. The large bouquet of differentiated digital offerings, curated as a result of deep-integrated partnerships with domain experts, will now be available to all Vi Max postpaid users helping them thrive in the digital era.”

The new Vi Max plans will be available pan-India, effective 1st November, 2022 for all existing and new Vi Postpaid users.

Salient features of Vi Max plans are as below:

More Data and SMS - Vi customers can now enjoy higher Data quotas, along with Vi’s highly popular Night Unlimited benefit, allowing users to do more on Vi’s 5G ready network. Vi Max plans also offer 3000 SMS per month.

More Benefits beyond Voice and Data, such as Entertainment, Travel Discounts, Airport Lounge Access - Vi Max Postpaid plans come with a wide range of entertainment offerings such as free subscription to SonyLIV, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar in addition to Vi Movies & TV. Vi Max users also get access to Ad-Free Music through Hungama’s huge library of Music across 20 languages available via Vi Music, as well as access to 1000+ Games through Vi Games on Vi App. Vi Max plans will offer discounts on Flight and Hotel bookings through MakeMyTrip. Other travel benefits such as 7 day International Roaming Pack worth Rs 2999 per year and complimentary access to Domestic & International Airport Lounges will continue to be available on the new REDX 1101 Plan.

More Control on Monthly Bills - Vi users can also Set their own credit limit via Vi app, which will enable them to have far higher control over their monthly spends

Priority Customer Service - All Vi Max Postpaid plan users will enjoy Priority Service at Vi Stores, call pick up within 20 secs at Customer Care and depending upon plan type have direct access to Customer Care executives.