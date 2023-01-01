Ulipsu is India's first multipotential OTT-like learning platform that is revolutionizing learning in India and beyond. On a mission to 'democratize learning', Ulipsu is inspiring young minds to learn as per their wishes, with courses spanning across 15+ skills, from music to art & craft, yoga to life skills, STEM projects to artificial intelligence, and many more, all with a single subscription. New courses are uploaded every week that are accessible through a single subscription.

In an exclusive interview with Sakshi Post, Ulipsu CEO & Co-founder, Sumanth Prabhu tells Reshmi AR about how Ulipsu is upskilling students to make them employable.

How do you define holistic learning?

Holistic learning is a comprehensive learning process. It is the process by which students work to improve their physical, emotional, and intellectual abilities in addition to their academic performance. For example, an academic topper interested in music or art should be given equal freedom and opportunity to excel in these areas. Similarly, an average academic performer cannot be labeled as a "poor" student because he may demonstrate tremendous understanding and excellence in other activities such as sports or robotics. In a nutshell, the holistic learning process (from the perspective of Indian education) encourages equal importance for academics and skills.

What trends do you see in edtech platforms?

Education technology is still at a nascent stage in India. Over the last decade, we have seen many edtech solutions for K–12 where the focus is more on digital technologies like online classes, ERPs, LMSs, and so on. However, now the trend has shifted from being a mere technology focus to learning outcomes. Gamification of learning content, data analytics to track a student’s progress, assessments technologies are increasingly becoming popular among Edtech platforms.

How do you think edtech platforms can make a difference?

To aid in the process of achieving the mission and objectives of the National Education Policy, EdTech platforms must collaborate closely with parents, children, and schools. Edtech platforms can harness the power of technology to bring such content and services to the masses at a low cost. As a result, EdTech platforms play an important role in bridging the gap between urban and rural, need and scarcity, rich and poor.

How do you intend to revolutionize learning with Ulipsu?

Ulipsu is India's first and only multipotential OTT-like learning platform for children aged 6 to 16. We are committed to the idea of democratizing learning, which lets young ones truly explore and learn at their own pace and space in just one subscription.

Another issue we are addressing is converting ‘passive screen time’ into ‘active screen time’. Today, screens have become an integral part of daily life, but various studies show that children spend more than 35 minutes per day on uncurated video sharing platforms and watch passive, unproductive contents. With a mission to create a healthy relationship with screens, Ulipsu came up with a solution that converts passive screen time into active time with age-appropriate, engaging learning content. The technologically driven-gamified content that Ulipsu offers helps children grasp better, ensuring an effective and comprehensive learning process.

Additionally, Ulipsu enables schools to teach 15+ skills to all of their students for as little as Rs 1500 per year. Ulipsu's courses are all expert-curated and interactive in nature. Ulipsu allows schools to align with NEP 2020 and become holistic at an unbelievably low cost. In the coming years, Ulipsu will become synonymous with a productive, safe learning platform and will successfully replace uncurated platforms. We are putting content in the hands of students that would otherwise be impossible for children to learn. Ulipsu offers courses in Art & Craft, Math, Music, Coding, AI, Electronics, STM, Communication, Life Skills, Life Science, Yoga, and many other subjects. Young minds can access everything with just one subscription.

Till now, how has been the consumers' response to Ulipsu?

Phenomenal! We rarely hear a school principal say no to Ulipsu because we address some of the most pressing issues in schools. Ulipsu believes that if customers see the value in a product, they will not hesitate to buy it. We even provide schools with the option of taking an online demo and then placing orders.

Talk about your USP and subscriber base

Versatility and engagement are the major USPs of Ulipsu. Ulipsu is India’s first platform to offer global standard content for 15+ skills in a single subscription. The gamified- modules, leaderboards, certifications, and rewards, has led our platform to have a high engagement rate.

We currently have over 50,000 paid subscribers and expect to have 3,00,000 by March 2023.

Who are your competitors in the market?

We'd like to believe that every education service provider is a competitor. We believe that a customer makes informed decisions based on the value of a product- and this is where we win.

What's your market share right now?

The education market is too large to assign a market share. However, we are significantly increasing our customer base every single day.

Tell us about your growth trajectory and business projection

By March 2023, we will have 3,00,000 paid users spread across 400+ schools. We are expecting a million paid users on the platform by March 2024. We are spearheading efforts to become the world's largest curated platform of skill learning for young minds.

