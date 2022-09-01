A wish has come true for Tweeples as micro blogging platform Twitter rolled out an edit button. Users will be allowed to edit tweets a few times within 30 minutes after they are posted. Edited tweets will have an icon, showing when they were edited and the past versions of the post.

"Edited Tweets will appear with an icon, timestamp, and label so it’s clear to readers that the original Tweet has been modified. Tapping the label will take viewers to the Tweet’s Edit History, which includes past versions of the Tweet," the Twitter announced.

Who will get 'Edit Button' first?

"Later this month, we’ll be expanding Edit Tweet access to Twitter Blue subscribers. As part of their subscription, they receive early access to features and help us test them before they come to Twitter. The test will be localized to a single country at first and expand as we learn and observe how people use Edit Tweet. We’ll also be paying close attention to how the feature impacts the way people read, write, and engage with Tweets, " the Twitter said.

if you see an edited Tweet it's because we're testing the edit button this is happening and you'll be okay — Twitter (@Twitter) September 1, 2022

Until now, content once tweeted cannot be edited. It had to be tweeted again to reflect changes.