Twitter Posts Surge Over Pandemic Situation

Currently, Twitter has 199 million estimated monetisable daily active users (mDAU), up 20% year over year, due to ongoing product improvements and global discussion about the pandemic.



Twitted posted that, for the first quarter of 2021 the revenue is $1.04 billion, up 28percent (on year), and a net income of $68 million. Advertising sales hit $899 million, up 32 percent from the previous year.



Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said in a statement, “People turn to Twitter to see and talk about what’s happening, and we are helping them find their interests more quickly while making it easier to follow and participate in conversations"



The revenue in the United States totaled $556 million, foreign revenue totaled $480 million, an increase of 41%.



The company said, “We are attracting more great people to Twitter than ever before and investing in our highest priorities to deliver on our long-term goals across consumer product, revenue product, and platform"

The company is expecting that total revenue for Q2 2021 will be between $980 million and $1.08 billion