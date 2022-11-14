Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk is said to have fired more than 4000 contractual employees from Twitter recently. According to Platformer’s Casey Newton and CNBC reports 4,400 out of 5,500 contractual employees were fired in continuation with the layoffs that have been taking place ever since musk took over the micro-blogging site.

He had fired 50 percent of Twitter's staff, earlier and in a similar fashion, these contractual employees were also not given prior notice and were terminated suddenly.

The employees found that they had been fired only after losing access to the company’s email and internal communications systems. It is also said that contractors received an email of termination without notice that stated that the job cuts are part of its “reprioritization and savings exercise.” The same email also stated that November 14 will be their last day of work. There was no official confirmation about the layoffs by Musk or the management.

In another update, Twitter’s latest $8 Blue tick subscription might be back soon after being suspended last week. The subscription allowed users to avail of the blue checkmark of verification next to their name leading to chaos on the social media platform and the mushrooming of fake Ids and fake news spreading on the net. Elon Musk has warned Twitter’s employees to prepare for 80-hour work weeks, the end of subsidized meals, and prohibitions on working from home as part of a new set of rules.

