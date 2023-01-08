Twitter Job Cuts Continue: This Time Global Content Moderation Team Fired

San Francisco: As expected, Twitter Inc announced fresh staff cuts and fired a dozen of employees in the trust and safety team handling global content moderation and also in the unit which was monitoring hate speech and harassment, according to a Bloomberg report on Saturday.

The employees from these verticals working in the company’s off-shore locations like Dublin and Singapore were affected due to the further job cut decision taken by the social media platform owned by Elon Musk.

Nur Azhar Bin Ayob, the head of site integrity for Twitter’s Asia-Pacific region, a relatively recent hire; and Analuisa Dominguez, Twitter’s senior director of revenue policy were among those who were sacked by the Twitter company in its latest round of job cuts.

According to Ella Irwin, Twitter’s head of trust and safety, several members in areas of the company were fired that didn’t get enough ‘volume’ to justify continued support. She added that the company had hired more people in its appeals department.

Notably, Elon Musk has authorised the eliminations of approximately 5,000 of Twitter’s 7,500 staff since he bought Twitter for $44 billion last October.

