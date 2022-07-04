Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal Serving Coffee in London Office, Here’s Why

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal was seen serving coffee to his employees in London during his visit recently. Parag has attended a few business meetings since last week. During his stay at the Twitter London office, he was seen taking orders from the staff and serving them with coffee and snacks.

Parag was accompanied by Dara Nasar, the managing director of Twitter, UK, and Ned Segal, the CFO at Twitter. Ned Segal, the CFO, was seen serving cookies along with coffee to the staff.

The photos of him taking orders and serving coffee are going viral on the internet.

As a part of Parag’s business tour, there was a stand-up comedy also to entertain the employees.

After Twitter was taken over by Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, the team seems to be working hard to meet the expectations of the new CEO. Musk wanted Twitter to develop into a super app, similar to WeChat in China.

Indian-origin Parag Agrawal became the CEO of Twitter in November 2021 after Jack Dorsey stepped down. Parag who is from IIT Bombay had completed his Ph.D. at Stanford University.

In the month of May, Parag sacked two of the main employees of Twitter, the head of consumer products Kayvon Beykpour, who was also on paternity leave, and the head of revenue Bruce Falck.

