Twitter Blue Comes to India: Price, Features and More

Twitter has launched the much awaited Twitter Blue (verified mark) in India on Thursday. Twitter users in India can avail this paid service to claim the blue verified tick mark which signifies your account is valid and not a fake profile. The Twitter Blue subscription service is already available in countries like the US, UK, Canada, Saudi Arabia, Australia, New Zealand, Germany and France.

Cost of Twitter Blue subscription

If you’re a Twitter user and want to get your social media account verified on mobile, you need to pay Rs 900 per month to get the subscription while it costs Rs 650 for verification on the website. As this is a ‘limited-time offer’, you may receive a Rs 1,000 discount if you choose to take the annual subscription.

What do you get with a Twitter Blue subscription?

The Twitter Blue subscription offers its subscribers a lot of unique features. They will have prior access to features like tweet editing, bookmark folders, unique app icons and NFT profile images. In addition to these, they will see less ads and undo a tweet soon after posting it.

You can edit tweets

With Twitter Blue subscription, you will get an Edit button. You can edit your posted tweet within a 30-minute window. This feature is helpful only on original Tweets and quoted Tweets.

Bookmark folders

As a Twitter Blue subscriber, you will get to create a Bookmark folder and you can also organise Bookmarked Tweets into folders.

Top Articles

This feature will automatically organise the frequently-shared articles from the people you follow and people they follow, too. This way you can easily find the content in one place.

Undo Tweet

Currently, Twitter users without a Twitter Blue subscription cannot Undo their Tweets. However, as a subscriber you can Undo Tweet before it is seen by others. It means you can review your tweet, and if required revise it before it gets posted. This is similar to Undo your email (for max. 30 seconds duration) in Gmail after hitting the Send button.

Also Read: How Much Will iPhone 15 Pro Max Cost in India?

