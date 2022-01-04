A TV Remote That Charges on Its Own

At CES 2022, Samsung unveiled a new TV remote that charges itself using radio waves from the home wifi. The company has added RF (radio frequency) harvesting capabilities to the remote, allowing it to keep its charge by "absorbing routers' radio waves and converting them to energy".

Earlier, the firm unveiled a solar-powered Eco Remote for its 2021 TVs at the CES event last year. The new Eco Remote may also be charged using outdoor and indoor lighting, as well as via USB-C. The TV remote is intended to accompany Samsung's 'lifestyle' TVs such as The Frame, Serif, and Sero.

Samsung's Visual Display Business is making its televisions more environmentally friendly by using eco-friendly packaging and remote controllers powered by solar cells.

Instead of throwaway batteries, the remote control is composed of sustainable plastic and powered by solar energy.

"If a regular TV is used for around seven years, changing the batteries in its remote just once a year would mean that 14 batteries would be used and thrown out," says Kwanyoung Kim, a Samsung engineer.

"When we double that amount by Samsung Electronics' expected global TV sales for the year, we get over 99 million wasted batteries. If we apply that to total annual TV sales, we get about 3.1 billion batteries, "the company noted