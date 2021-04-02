TTD to Build Tirupati Balaji Temple in Jammu and Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has approved a proposal to provide a land to Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanam (TTD) for building a temple. Under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, the Administrative Council has approved and given 25 hectares of land on a lease basis for a period of 40 years.

A pilgrim complex, vedapatasala, spiritual center, office and parking area is expected to come up in the 25 hectares of land. The site will also have medical and educational facilities in the future.

The main intention of the TTD in Jammu and Kashmir is to encourage tourism and to enhance economic activities. It will also develop the economic growth in the region. The TTD infrastructure will become attractive to pilgrims travelling to Vaishno Devi and Amarnath temple. The temple is expected to compel the tourists to stay longer in Jammu and Kashmir, said a spokesperson.