Top Mobile Programming Languages to learn in 2020

Choosing the best Mobile App Development Languages depends to a large extent on your operating system. The argument is that different operating systems embrace other mobile programming languages. For example, while Swift and Objective C are used for iOS applications, Kotlin and Java are used for the Android operating system. What if we looked at some of the Top Mobile App Development Languages that are likely to be effective in 2020.

JAVA

JavaScript is best suited for cross-platform app creation, mobile applications for different platforms, and web browsing. It runs smoothly in other contexts, outside of browsers, and can be compiled from a wide variety of programming languages.

Kotlin

Said to be the advanced variant of Java – Kotlin is a statistically typed programming language used to build modern Android applications. It has a lot in common with Java, but it's said to be easier to use. It can be combined with Java, too. Since June 2019, Google has recognized it as one of the preferred languages. Since then, Kotlin has continued to expand and conquer new developers with ease of use.

Kotlin is the best application language. Kotlin can influence other programming languages, such as JAVA, to render high-performance and stable applications. Some of the famous Kotlin built-in apps are Trello, Evernote, Coursera, and many more.

C++

C++ helps you to build Android native mobile applications. It benefits from official Google documentation, which can be very helpful for beginners: two dedicated packages.

The first one, called the Android SDK, uses Java. NDK Android, the second package, uses both C and C++. It has the advantage of allowing more power to be extracted from heavy IT tasks compared to the SDK.

It is impossible to code a mobile application using C or C++ completely. If you use these languages, you need to use them to incorporate heavy features. For the rest, Java, which is used through Android Studio, meets all the requirements for having a mobile application that is both usable and ergonomic.

C#

Pronounced as 'C-sharp' is another object-oriented, general-purpose programming language commonly used for mobile development, especially for cross-platform and windows app development. C# has everything you want to do by using other programming languages such as Swift, Objective-C, and JAVA programming languages. If you're looking to create an immersive and high-performance game app, that's the best language for you.

PHP

PHP is one of the most preferred programming languages for mobile applications that need access to the database. It is an open-source language used for command-line scripting, server-side scripting, and encoding applications. It is widely used to build ecommerce applications, content-heavy apps, dynamic web applications, and Smartphone apps. This is a universal language that can be conveniently embedded in HTML or HTML5. Some of the famous PHP websites are Wikipedia, Facebook, and Yahoo.

PYTHON

A commonly accepted programming language, Python is used to build web applications, desktop software, media tools, machine learning, network servers, and more. Examples of Python include YouTube, Instagram, and Pinterest. The language offers excellent library support, comprehensive integration, and enhanced control functionality. If you're planning to launch your app, Python is the best language!

Swift

Swift is an open-source programming language explicitly developed to work with iOS, OS X, & TVOS platforms. The language is versatile, scalable and can quickly adapt a particular programming pattern to add modern functionality to any application. Swift is expressive and enjoyable to work with the scripting language and provides the first industrial-quality systems. Examples of applications built in Swift are Lyft, Linked In, Hipmunk, and more.

Objective-C

Objective-C, an expanded version of C, is a general-purpose, object-oriented programming language with added features such as Smalltalk-style messaging. A well-updated and mature programming language, Objective-C is primarily used for the development of macOS and iOS apps and operating systems.

Java is an official development of Android – an object-oriented programming language. With built-in open-source libraries readily accessible for users to choose from, JAVA is easy to manage and provides the best documentation and community support. With JAVA's vibrant set of features, you can create the best cross-platform applications, Android apps, games, server apps, embedded space, websites, and more.

HTML 5

Are you planning to develop web-based apps or location-based apps for mobile devices? The fifth edition of the HyperText Markup Language – HTML 5 is an excellent choice for you. It's not a programming language but a markup language that uses tags to format and view content on the web page. The new updates to HTML 5 have exceptional features such as media components, multi-platform support for various programs, and rapid market rollout. Examples of HTML 5 include Google Docs and Google Drive.

RUBY

Ruby is an object-oriented scripting language used in web applications, servers, machine utilities, and standard libraries. Over the years, Ruby has developed into a general-purpose, high-level multi-paradigm, interpreted programming language. It is a functional language that explicitly executes the instructions instead of compiling the program in the machine language. Some of Ruby's well-known websites are Facebook, Bloomberg, Airbnb, and Shopify.

Rust

For four years in a row, Rust was Stack Overflow's most loved language. Supported by Mozilla, Rust is a syntax-like machine programming language. With high compile-time accuracy, fast-performance, intuitive, and secure memory, Rust is useful in a time-constrained scenario and to build applications across fields. Examples are Dropbox and Yelp.

Lua

Lua is a lightweight mobile-first-company collaboration solution. It's a multi-paradigm programming language cross-platform. It enables in-built business messaging and is instant, stable, and accountable to developers. It is famous for secure messaging, analytics dashboard, simple file sharing, and two-touch calling. To boost your apps' speed, extensibility, portability, and reliability, Lua is excellent for embedded applications.

SQL

SQL is a Standardized Query Language used to analyze, interact, and manipulate most applications' standard database. SQL is designed to meet unique requirements, both ANSI and ISO, with broad community and corporate support. Power – Model and referential consistency between data, data query, data manipulation, and data access control. With well-defined specifications, SQL is widely used in business tool platforms

Action Script

ActionScript is a specific software program for Adobe Flash Player & Adobe AIR runtime environments and a language category tech stack tool. It's an object-oriented software program derived from HyperTalk, HyperCard's scripting language. If you are looking for Adobe Flash Player on your web or software? Lua works well with website animations or movements to create video games.

So, after reading about so many languages, you will be in a confused state. Read the following factors which can you help you choose the best language easily:

Target platform.

Flexibility of the language.

The time to build.

Performance quality, support, and community.

The purpose.

Programmer Efficiency.

As a mobile app developer, you need to be up-to-date with what's going on in the development environment. Although it's true that all software programs seem to pay off well you will earn more as a developer if you extend your spectrum.