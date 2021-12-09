Top Influencer Management Agencies To Watch Out For In 2022

Influencer marketing as a digital marketing tool has become the top preference for brands across different industries and verticals. The quest for businesses to have a distinct presence among the masses has made influencer engagement an indispensable part of any brand campaign. Even the brands that have always relied on the traditional modes of marketing are now allocating dedicated budgets for digital campaigns, wherein a significant share pertains to influencer management. Based on talent pool and reach, we have compiled a list of the top influencer management agencies that are to watch out for in 2022.

Viral Nation

The global influencer management agency boasts of creating viral, captivating and ROI-focused social media influencer campaigns for multiple brands all over the world. Besides having a large in-house pool of influencers, the company is known to work on increasing an influencer’s reach by providing opportunities like appearance at events, public speaking, casting calls etc. The company further boasts of certified audience growth staff with insider knowledge on increasing social media presence for any brand. In addition to it, the influencers associated with the agency get the option to connect and collaborate with the global Viral Nation community.

WhizCo

WhizCo is one of the country's fastest-growing creator and influencer management agencies, currently managing at least 10,000 content creators spread across different categories, geographical locations and languages. Apart from having an impressive presence across different social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram, the company has also collaborated with some of the top home grown short video apps such as Josh for influencer engagement. WhizCo organizes workshops with different short video platforms to train the creators and create earning opportunities for them. Its creator pool has created more than 1 million pieces of content, garnering engagement of over 10 million.

Adlift

The company founded nearly 12 years ago to help accelerate growth of businesses with breaking their bank currently has offices across India, US and Singapore. Adlift provides data-driven influencer marketing campaigns, and considering their rich experience in the digital and marketing space, they are definitely among the best influencing marketing experts around. They have a pool of nearly 150k influencers, spread across different age groups, gender, locations and streams. In the past, the agency has handled influencer-based campaigns for brands like Nestle and HDFC Ergo, among others.

Confluencer

Launched nearly just two years ago, the influencer marketing agency claims to have already worked with more than 200 brands across the country. With a 15,000-strong creator network and having carried out over 500 brand campaigns, the company promises to amplify brand visibility and improve product discovery. The most prominent names that have worked with agencies include Ola Foods, Yahoo Cricket and Vedantu, among others. The company that recently bagged the Best Large Influencer Marketing Company award caters to companies across industries such as banking & finance, education, food & beverage, healthcare and ecommerce.