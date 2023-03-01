Top 5 SaaS Companies Shaping Business Management and IT's Future

According to Bessemer Venture Partners, the SAAS business in India is expected to be worth $50 billion by 2030. SaaS application development is a trend that is currently transforming the future of IT and business in the contemporary digital world. These new age technologies are being developed to automate numerous operational tasks, from data analysis to customer service. SaaS solutions are becoming more effective and user-friendly as a result.

SaaS revenues in India are already growing at a 20% annual rate, thanks to increased adoption of software-as-a-service solutions by Indian SMBs and businesses across industries, as well as strong growth from worldwide markets. The offerings of Indian-based SaaS enterprises will be critical in making India the world's SaaS capital in the future. In terms of developing an efficient culture and product strategy, they differ significantly from their worldwide counterparts.

According to experts, the five Indian SaaS businesses listed below will revolutionize tech-driven organizational change.

Codleo

Codleo is one of the most trusted IT companies in the market. Started with an aim to transform the work process of different business organizations, it has expertise in executing strategic business ideas by using the latest technologies for enhanced customer experience. It is a CMMI 3 level certified company that works at par with global standards. With a culture of addressing business needs and building strong customer relationships, it is serving 100+ clients across different domains including healthcare, education, manufacturing, immigration, and non-profit organizations.

LeadSquared

LeadSquared To facilitate rapid and simple digitalization, LeadSquared provides small and medium enterprises with comprehensive marketing automation and CRM software. To simplify corporate operations and increase income, it offers lead collection, lead management, sales management, and analytics solutions on a single platform.

Zoho

One of the top SaaS providers in India, Zoho offers a variety of online productivity and collaboration tools for enterprises of all kinds. Its product package, which includes CRM, Mail, Office Suite, Finance, Customer Support, and more, works in unison to improve business operations for enterprises. Zoho was established by Sridhar Vembu and Tony Thomas in 1996 and has its main office in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. With its 45+ SaaS products, the firm serves more than 50 million consumers worldwide with a robust staff of 4500+ employees.

Mass Software Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Mass Software Solutions Pvt Ltd is a new-age IT solutions company which helps emerging organizations in their transformation journey while driving their growth. The fast-growing firm specializes in providing services and products that could cater to the internal and external transformation needs of their clients innovatively while using cutting-edge technology. Incepted in the year 2000, as a partnership firm under Mr Bhaskar Ganguli and his co-founders, MSSPL started its journey from a 100-foot room in Kolkata, West Bengal with a bootstrap investment. Many challenges occurred while the company was in the initial phase including finances, deciding the combination of solutions to deliver to the markets and tough competition from small-time freelancers.

Qudify

Qudify develops affordable QR-based SaaS solutions which are hardware independent and designed to function without application downloads. Since Qudify is cloud-based it enables enterprises to monitor workspace usage of multiple offices in a centralized manner at the same time ensuring minimum physical touch points across all their workspaces. Being India’s first DIY (Do it yourself) SaaS the onboarding of new offices is super fast and can be done in a maximum time of 20 mins, irrespective of the number of offices