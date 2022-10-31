Top 5 Influencer Marketing Platforms to lookout in 2023 for your Brand

Influencer marketing is a social media marketing that uses endorsements from influencers individuals who have good dedicating social followers. Basically influencers marketing works on the basis of how influencers built-up their trust to their followers. It had a simple strategy of marketing where influencers received a payout for the promotion of brand products. Influencers receive their payout in any form whether it's a free product, cash and discounts off expensive products as we can say in today’s world instagram is the most popular influencer marketing platform. These influencers are the opinion leaders with the most high followers base and appear themselves as trustworthy sources of information to their peoples.

If we look at comparison to social media marketing, influencers marketing has taken a good way to communicate for campaigns of brands and products delivering trustworthy information to their followers.

Have a glimpse at the top 5 Influencer Marketing platforms that can boost your business-

1-DRIM

DRIM is a London based startup and India’s only performance influencer marketing platform that offers end to end management to D2C brands, specializes in creating the most effective influencer marketing campaigns. They believe in providing a comprehensive brand experience while acknowledging and rewarding individual creativity. Their full-service client concierge will collaborate with their talented team of professionals and creatives to create and facilitate the true magic of performance-influencer marketing at each stage of the campaign. The company's vision is for its partners, which include brands, influencers, and employees, to be wealthy and content. It has over 250k influencers, 200 brands, and nearly 2000 influencer talent managers and develops campaign strategies to help brands like Domino's Pizza, McDonald's, Swiggy, Amazon, Snapdeal, and others.

2- Whoppl

A new age influencer content management agency that helps individuals and organizations connect with their tribe. It has 3 main vertices - 1. Influencer marketing (helping D2c brands with the right share of voice in the market, while giving ROI) 2. Content studio- To help brands with engaging & snacable content 3. Content Commerce - To give brands a platform for conversion with the help of Shopable videos & live streaming.The best advantage about whoppl is providing Shoppable videos, show products and include embedded links that allow viewers to purchase such products while engaged in the content & sharable content across multi-channels. It provides services such as ad campaigns and it has presents across various sectors such as FMCG, Real Estate, FinTech, Fashion, Beauty, Retail etc.3- One impression

A global influencer marketplace who had access to a diverse network of 6 millions + creators around the world as this platform engaged with top influencers across high social platforms used by top brands and marketers. This platform helps top brands influencer campaigns via their global network of six million + influencers across platforms.

3- Pulpkey

A creative and technology-backed influencer marketing company where social media creators collaborate together to make branded content on instagram,youtube .Its mission is to give brands a human voice through collaboration with influencers. Pulpkey is an influencer marketing firm that combines creativity and technology.

4- Winkl

Bangalore based influencer marketing platform where you can collaborate with thousands of influencers and manage your influencer marketing campaign in just a single click. The biggest search engine for influencers is winkl where you can discover thousands of influencers across india. Winkl always helped target influencers simply and efficiently.from this platform you always have a right connect with top influencer who used to manage you brand campaign

5-Good creators co.

The biggest search engine for influencers is good creators co.where you can discover thousands of influencers , it's helpful in getting a detail of any influencer in a short while in just a single tap browser. This is a tailored influencer marketing strategy based on detailed research of your brand and its competition. It specially focuses on unique content ideas for top influencers to focus on brand campaigns.

Final thought

As there is a good reach on upcoming time with influencers as They know how to entertain, how to engage, and how to persuade. IInfluencers can help create an online buzz about the brand. It also strengthens the brand reputation and helps in improving audience engagement.Besides, it also increases the revenue by enhancing the brand's image and making more connections and helps the brand reach its goals.

The influencer marketing industry’s value is estimated to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 25 percent over the next five years to reach Rs 2,200 croreby 2025 from Rs 900 crore in 2021. It is the next big step for companies to skyshoot their sales.