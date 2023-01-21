Top 5 enterprise laptops to work your way through 2023

The finest business laptops provide durability, power, security, convenience, whether you WFH, at the office or on-the-go. With the plethora of options to choose from, it's a tough choice for businesses to narrow down the best solution in the laptop category for them and their employees.

Take a peek at the top 5 powerful and productivity driven business laptops of 2023 that deliver all that and more.

ASUS B7 Flip

The recently launched ASUS B7 Flip (along with the B5 Flip) is a premium 2-in-1 laptop with a 14-inch display for effortless on-the-go productivity.

The ExpertBook B7 Flip is powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i7 28-watt P-series processor along with the Intel Iris Xe iGPU, and offers support for up to 64 GB of fast LPDDR5 RAM. The laptop features a 5G cellular modem and also includes the latest Wi-Fi 6 interconnectivity.

Onboard is also the ASUS Private View display feature, which enables a narrow 45-degree field of view, protecting your privacy from prying eyes. The body is built with “magnesium-aluminium alloy structural reinforcement for increased chassis strength.”

With features like 360-degree screen rotation, plenty of ports, all-day battery life and a bundled stylus, the B7 Flip is a well-rounded convertible laptop for the premium business segment.

Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021)

The MacBook Pro is unquestionably powerful and best suited for professionals who perform heavy-duty tasks on the go. It powers through easily, speeding up workflow, managing an unending pile of simultaneously open apps, and running on battery for hours.

It comes with 120Hz mini-LED displays, Touch ID fingerprint sensors, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5. Battery capacity is 70Wh and 100Wh for the 14-inch and 16-inch models, and Apple promises up to 11 hours and 14 hours of casual use respectively.

There's a 1080p webcam with computational enhancement through the M1 series SoCs. Audio also gets a big upgrade from it’s predecessor with a new six-speaker system and spatial audio.You may pick between the M1 Pro and the even faster M1 Max processors.

HP Envy X360 OLED 13

The HP Envy X360 OLED 13 weighs 1.34 Kg and is only 1.6 cm thick. It is powered by the Intel Core i7-1250U (with up to 4.7 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology), 16GB LPDDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD storage, and Intel Iris Xe Graphics for graphics computing and fast performance. This makes it a slick, lightweight, and portable powerhouse with an accurate and amazing display.

The 13.3” OLED touch display has a 2880 x 1800 resolution for stunning details. and a 16:10 aspect ratio that lets you view and enjoy more. It packs dual speakers by Bang & Olufsen for crisp and clear audio, while the battery can provide usage for up to 20.5 hrs. It gets a 5MP IR Camera with Auto frame technology and Windows Hello face authentication, a headphone/microphone port, and a USB Type-A port with a 10Gbps signalling rate. It also adds the HP Rechargeable Active Pen for added productivity.

DELL Latitude 7430

The Dell Latitude 7430 aimed for the travelling workers, comes with the Intel Core i5-1235U to the Intel Core i7-1270P processor, and Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7. The RAM is expandable up to 32GB. It weighs 1.33 Kg and comes equipped with a 14-inch multi-touch IPS display, which makes it easy to carry and use on the go. For connectivity, it gets a uSIM card slot, two type-C Thunderbolt 4 ports with Power Delivery and DisplayPort, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 port with Power Share, a universal audio jack, and an HDMI 2.0 port.

LENOVO Thinkpad E14

The Lenovo ThinkPad E14 is a lightweight enterprise laptop powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U 10-core processor, Intel Iris Xe Graphics (integrated), 16GB LPDDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD storage, it gets up to 12.8 hours of usage with 45Whr battery, WiFi 6 (optional), and a 14-inch Full HD IPS screen with 180-degree fold for convenience.

For extended connectivity, it gets 3 USB ports – 1x USB 2.0, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 (Always On), and 1x Thunderbolt 4 port. You also get the convenience of an HDMI port (4K/60Hz) and a 3.5mm Headphone/microphone combo jack and weighs only 1.59 Kg.

Picking the right model of business laptop for you or your company involves work requirements that prioritise long battery life, SSD responsiveness, ports requirements and connectivity, security features and keyboard types accordingly. The above mentioned laptops easily offer best in class productivity solutions with a plethora of customisation options suitable for every organisation’s needs.