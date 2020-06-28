NEW DELHI: In a shocking revelation, iPhone users currently testing the beta version of the upcoming iOS 14 software found out that TikTok is recording what they are typing on their phones. The beta version alerts a user whenever an app copies what the user has pasted on the clipboard.

This problem leaves users vulnerable as it may copy sensitive information too.

The final version of iOS 14 is expected to be released later this year.

According to an article by a leading magazine, the China-made app TikTok is the most high-profile of all apps that is caught spying.

According to the report, TikTok had earlier said that it would stop the "invasive practise" in April, but it still continues to do it.

A verified Twitter user reported the problem. Jeremy Burge, a historian of emojis, testing out the iOS 14 beta version, posted a video of how TikTok copies something he is typing on his clipboard.

The problem is with iOS’s clipboard function. The function helps a user copy text or image and paste it on another app.

The clipboard can also be used to copy-paste text and images from one Apple device to another Apple device, like from an iPhone to a Mac or an iPad, the report said.

Watch the video here:

iOS 14 beta has a banner to confirm when you paste from another device (eg copy on a Mac and paste on iPhone) Seems to be bugging out and showing with every keystroke in TikTok pic.twitter.com/aFKNfZnpyb — Jeremy Burge (@jeremyburge) June 24, 2020

However, whether the problem persists in Android or not is not known.