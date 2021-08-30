TikTok Bans Milk Crate Challenge Over Safety Issues

As per the recent reports, the famous video platform TikTok has banned the ‘milk crate challenge’ as the followers participating in the trend are seriously injured. The challenge is all about users stacking milk crates into a pyramid and then attempting to climb across the unstable structure.

TechCrunch reports claim that TikTok prohibits content that promotes or glorifies dangerous acts, and we remove videos and redirect searches to our Community Guidelines to discourage such content. The users following the trend are seen tumbling to the ground as they try to climb up one side of the makeshift pyramid and down the other.

The video platform decided to ban the challenge after several medical staff took to social media to voice their concerns about the trend and the danger it is creating to the users performing it. However, when we search for the trend’s hashtag, it shows a ‘no results found’ notice.

The search results page intimated the users that “this phrase may be associated with behaviour or content that violates our guidelines. Promoting a safe and positive experience is TikTok’s top priority".

Althought the hashtag of the trend has been deleted, some users are uploading pictures with incorrect spellings of keywords associated with the challenge such as ‘milk cratee’ or ‘milk craate’. However, it is worth talking that these videos have no significant amount of views from the users.