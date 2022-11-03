Tiki Empowers Its Creators to Make a Difference Through Tiki Meetup

New Delhi: Tiki, a short video-entertainment platform launched a community-led social initiative - Tiki Meetup. It is a pro-social good initiative driven by its creators, where local creators organize meet-ups in their regions to give back to the society. Following last year’s success, 800+ creators organize more than 2000 charity meetups in over 100 cities across the country, the Tiki community is hopeful to make a larger impact this year with more charity meetups to happen.

Tiki encourages and supports local talent and its creators are further extending the support to the underprivileged. The initiative aims to instill a sense of awareness and responsibility among creators to support the underprivileged by organizing offline meetups and discovering their power to make a difference. Tiki creators come up with innovative ways to organise the meetups and reach out to the people in need to help them in various ways. Creators have taken initiatives like distributing food, organising cleanup and plantation drives, and distributing hygiene kits in the desolated areas. These initiatives have made a great impact on the lives of more than 1 lakh people in cities like - Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Lucknow among others.

On the launch of the initiative, Ian Goh, CEO, Tiki, said, “Today, social work is not exclusive or limited to just social work organizations. At Tiki, we are aiming to bring that change via our creators to discover the power to make a difference in their community. Over 30 representatives have been chosen to lead meetups in their hometowns, who are known as Tiki City Ambassadors. With their own team, they have impacted the lives of more than 1 lakh people in a span of one year. This positive outcome motivates us to keep driving change and we are hopeful to connect with more people across the length and breadth of the country this year as well withTiki Meetups.”

Barkha Shah, Tiki City Ambassador in Delhi, said, “I always wanted to help those in need in my community, but I wasn’t able to due to the lack of resources. When I joined Tiki, not only my talent was appreciated but my desire to organize charity events came true. Tiki supported us in extending a helping hand to help those in need. Along with my team, I have organized more than 50 meetups, where we have helped people by distributing food, stationery, clothes, etc. People have now started referring to us as ‘Tiki Wale’, which shows how a social media platform is not just a medium of entertainment but also a gateway for people to give back to our communities.”

Tiki started this initiative with the hope to meet its creator's goal and support them throughout. The movement is a shared belief by both Tiki and its creators. Therefore, the brand aims to embrace more innovative ways of working toward it and will empower more creators to participate in the meetups and bring positive change in society.