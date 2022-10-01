These Indian Cities to Get 5G Internet Services First

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 5G services in India. 5G, a newer generation of data speed that not only increase energy, spectrum, and network efficiency and will also help improve quality video services. 5G Services make your downloads faster and has many benefits.

5G services will not be available in the whole country at a time. Here is the list of 13 cities which will get 5G services first and the rest of India’s cities, towns and villages will get access to 5G services over the next couple of years.

People living in these 13 cities will be able to get 5G internet services:

1. Ahmedabad

2. Bengaluru

3. Chandigarh

4. Chennai

5. Delhi

6. Gandhinagar

7. Gurugram

8. Hyderabad

9. Jamnagar

10.Kolkata

11. Lucknow

12. Mumbai

13. Pune

