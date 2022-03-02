Tesla Sets Up Free EV Charging Stations Near Ukraine for Those Fleeing Country

Kyiv: Tesla, an electric vehicle manufacturer, has begun to provide free supercharging in many nations near Ukraine for people fleeing the country after the Russian invasion.

According to the auto-tech website Electrek, Tesla has announced in an email to local owners that many supercharger stations near the Ukrainian border will be free to use for both Tesla and non-Tesla electric vehicles.

"Beginning Monday, we are temporarily enabling free supercharging for both Tesla and non-Tesla vehicles at sites in areas impacted by the recent situation in Ukraine. Starting with Trzebownisko (Poland), Košice (Slovakia), Miskolc (Hungary), Debrecen (Hungary)," the email reads.

"We hope that this helps give you the peace of mind to get to a safe location. As always, tap any site on your car’s touchscreen to see current pricing. Safe travels," it added.

As natural disasters strike parts of the world, Tesla has been known to provide free supercharging in affected areas so that people have one less thing to worry about while they flee the danger. During hurricanes in the southern United States, Tesla, for example, provided free supercharging to owners on many occasions.

Tesla is now doing it for the first time in a man-made crisis rather than a natural disaster.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a "military operation" in neighbouring Ukraine that has now escalated into a large-scale invasion.

Ukrainian soldiers have fought back against their much larger neighbour, but Russian forces have penetrated various sections of the country.