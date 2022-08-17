Telangana AI Mission and Wells Fargo Launch Academic Grand Challenge 

Hyderabad: The Telangana AI Mission (T-AIM) on Wednesday announced the launch of the Academic Grand Challenge, in partnership with Wells Fargo, to foster innovation for the banking sector. T-AIM is an initiative of the Government of Telangana, powered by NASSCOM.

In this challenge, student teams from India are expected to build solutions for two areas. One involves building a futuristic, pure digital bank that integrates modern technologies to enable banking wherever and whenever. The other requires building a predictive analytics model to estimate financial markets performance during this year.

The winning student teams will receive prize money and merchandise worth Rs 5 lakhs. This challenge is open to all student innovators in the country. The challenge is now open for registration.

Visit taim-gc.in/academic to register for the challenge

Student teams will be selected based on their approach note, and the shortlisted teams will get eight weeks to present a Proof of Concept. The submissions will be judged based on approach, technique and result.

Shri. Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Government of Telangana, said, “it is highly encouraging to see the private industry encourage the young talent through this initiative. Modern technologies, including Artificial Intelligence, have the innate ability to transform various sectors including banking.”

Arindam Banerrji, EVP & Managing Director, Wells Fargo India & Philippines, said, “Students are one of our best sources of original ideas. As an organisation that looks to engage early talent for customer-centric ideas and innovations, we hope that the Academic Grand Challenge will give students an opportunity to use their fresh, out-of-the-box thinking to create innovative solutions that align with Wells Fargo’s focus to be a digital-first bank offering customers easier-to-use products and services”.

The deadline to submit approach notes for the challenge is September 16, 2022. The winner will be announced in the month of November 2022.

