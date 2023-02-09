Telangana AI Mission and Capgemini launch Academic Grand Challenge on Climate Change 

Hyderabad: Today, the Telangana AI Mission (T-AIM) announced the launch of the Academic Grand Challenge, in partnership with Capgemini, to foster innovation to mitigate the risks of climate change. T-AIM is an initiative of the Government of Telangana, powered by NASSCOM.

In this challenge, student teams from colleges across India are expected to build solutions to predict heat wave occurrences and Air Quality Index (AQI) for 5 cities in Telangana namely Adilabad, Nizamabad, Warangal, Karimnagar, and Khammam.

The top 10 student teams will receive a combined seed funding worth ₹10 lakhs and mentoring from the industry and other enabling organisations. This challenge is open to all student innovators in the country.

Student teams will be selected based on their ability to understand code and the approach to solve the problem. Shortlisted teams will be given 3 weeks to submit a Proof of Concept. The submissions will be judged based on approach, technique, and result.

Shri. Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Government of Telangana, said, “Innovation is key in addressing the complex and pressing issues of climate change. Student-led initiatives have the potential to bring fresh perspectives and new ideas to the table, and I am excited to see what the young innovators will come up with through this challenge. We must continue to invest in and support the development of innovative solutions that will help us build a more sustainable future. I am also quite hopeful that the challenge will persuade students to choose the path of entrepreneurship.”

Anurag Pratap, Vice President and CSR Leader, Capgemini India, said, “at Capgemini, we have put climate change at the heart of our sustainability initiatives, with the aim of reducing carbon emissions by 90% and becoming a net-zero business by 2040. We believe technology has the power to greatly impact our future and create a more sustainable world by increasing efficiency, reducing waste, and addressing environmental concerns. It's inspiring to see the GenZ take on these challenges and work towards finding innovative solutions to create a more sustainable world for generations to come. Wishing them the best of luck.”

The winner will be announced in the month of March 2023.