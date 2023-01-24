TECNO SPARK GO 2023 Features, Price in India

Bangalore: TECNO the global premium smartphone brand has introduced SPARK GO 2023 in India today under its All-Rounder ‘SPARK GO’ series priced at INR6999. Staying true to its segment-first approach, SPARK GO 2023 boasts of a 5000 mAh battery with a Type-C charger for the first time in the sub-7K category. The smartphone also features a segment-first 13MP primary camera with F1.85 Aperture and 3GB RAM.

Since the SPARK GO series inception in 2020, the product has been a bestseller for its trend-setting capabilities and for disrupting the market with advanced features at an unmatched price-point. The latest SPARK GO 2023 smartphone is available in the same price bracket as its predecessor but has taken a leap ahead with more advanced features.

For mobile phone users, long-lasting battery life and fast charging support are the key considerations just after the smartphone camera. With that backdrop, TECNO SPARK GO 2023 comes with a mighty 5000 mAh battery powered with Type-C part and a 10W in-box charger for charging the battery with faster speed. Additionally, the camera’s design is Engine-inspired Dual Ring camera setup for giving an exceptional and highly augmented photography experience. SPARK GO 2023 is coupled with industry-leading 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM for unmatchable smartphone performance. TECNO SPARK GO 2023 is meant for rational first-time smartphone adopters who are looking for an upgrade and switch from their feature phones. The latest addition to the SPARK series is available in three vivid colours- Nebula Purple, Endless Black and Uyuni Blue.

Commenting on the new entrant of the SPARK series, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TECNO Mobile India said, “We live in the age of information, where people have access to information like never before and are becoming aware of what is available to them and therefore have evolving aspirations. With that backdrop, we at TECNO are constantly working towards bringing hi-tech features and specifications to these aspirants at competitive prices. The launch of Spark Go smartphones, is aimed at making technology more inclusive and offer entry-level smartphone users the best of our tech. The strategy allows us to bring distinguished features to first-time smartphone users and consolidates our position among them. With TECNO SPARK GO 2023, we are set to disrupt and push the boundaries for the budget smartphone segment and give them a remarkable smartphone experience.”

TECNO SPARK GO 2023 would be available in your nearby retail touchpoints from 23rd January 2023 onwards.

Key USPs of TECNO SPARK GO 2023:

Segment-first 5000mAh mighty battery with Type C Charging at the Entry level for non-stop action

Long-lasting battery for unlimited non-stop entertainment. With SPARK GO 2023, the users get 12 hours of gameplay, video playback 25 hours and up to 124 hours of music playback. Equipped with Type C Port and 10W in-box charger for filling the battery with faster speed. Also, the Type C port is more durable, efficient and much more refined in structure

13MP AI Dual rear camera for glamorous poses as you like

13MP multipurpose AI dual rear camera allows the users to click naturally bright and clear pictures. Its ƒ/1.85 large aperture and dual flashlight help to click impressive shots even in low-light conditions. Multiple AI modes like Portrait, HDR, Time-lapse, and AI Scene Detection further enhance the photography experience

Perfect 6.56" Dot Notch HD+ immersive display for great visual experience

SPARK GO 2023 has a 6.56"HD+ IPS display with a 90% screen-to-body ratio for a vivid and sharp visual experience. The phone fulfils all the display requirements including Video watching, Video Calls, Shopping, Social Media scrolling etc. Its 120Hz Touch sampling rate provides a smooth touch response. Additionally, IPX2 Splash resistance prevents the phone from water splashes

Stepped Square Classic Design with Smart Fingerprint Sensor to flaunt the style

Delicately crafted shape with higher visual recognition makes SPARK GO 2023 your ultimate choice. It's a trendsetter in the industry with straight lines as well as rounded corners. It is both tough and trendy in design. The advanced fingerprint sensor at the back can unlock the device in just 0.23 seconds

A massive 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM for seamless operations

SPARK GO 2023 offers a massive 3GB RAM, which facilitates smoother multitasking and a lag-free gaming experience. The phone is also packed with up to 32GB ROM that offers abundant internal storage for apps, videos and other data requirements. The storage can also be extended with the help of a dedicated SD card slot

Also Read: Google To Lay Off 12K Jobs, Read Sundar Pichai's Post To Employees