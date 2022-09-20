TECNO CAMON 19 Pro Mondrian Features and Launch Price in India

Bangalore: TECNO Mobile the premium smartphone brand of TRANSSION India announces the launch of its latest multi-colour-changing smartphone CAMON 19 Pro Mondrian in India. Staying true to its ‘India First’ and ‘Segment First’ approach, the CAMON 19 Pro Mondrian brings India’s first multi-colour-changing smartphone, with Polychromatic Photoisomer technology. The technology successfully allows the monochrome back cover of a smartphone to show multiple changing colours under illumination, giving an immersive “light chasing” experience. The innovative system uses the recovery and breakage effect of the chain of photosynthesis molecular bonds under ultraviolet light, making the colorless molecular groups chromogenic and reverting to colourless. The design of the phone is inspired by Mondrian Art, the product has already been awarded USA Muse Design Award and A’ Design Award from Italy.

The camera-centric CAMON series, features everything that is ‘Industry First’ Combining technology with innovation. TECNO’s new CAMON addition features the industry-first 64MP Primary Camera with RGBW + (G+P) sensor, allowing 200% more light to enter the sensor for brighter photographs. Along with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and Hybrid Image Stabilisation (HIS), the smartphone ensures deterrence of jittery images and videos even in not-so-favourable lighting conditions. With the 50MP camera coupled with a 50mm golden focus portrait, which could be termed to be the closest focus to human eyes. The smartphone is also equipped with up to 300% increased focus speed enabling to capture much more precise images using laser detection focus.

Commenting on the recent launch under the camera-centric CAMON series, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TECNO India said, “TECNO is among the top 4 smartphones brand of India in sub10K segment consistently for the last 6 months Jan-Jul’22. We’ve earned this feat on the back of our happy user base of 15 million. Riding on our CAMON series, we are moving on to the next phase of our growth, with major impetus on the mid to high segment. This range of smartphones caters to the ever-evolving consumer needs that warrants a fine balance of high-end camera technology and style. With the latest launch of CAMON 19 Mondrian, the idea is to keep up with our streak of taking the tech & fashion offering a notch higher, delivering a truly pro-level photography capabilities in a smartphone, at disruptive pricing, while also offering a light-chasing experience.”

TECNO CAMON 19 series was launched in July this year and currently, features four products—CAMON 19 Neo, CAMON 19, CAMON 19 Pro 5G and CAMON 19 Pro Mondrian.

CAMON 19 Pro Mondrian would be priced at INR 17,999 and pre-booking session would begin from 22nd September 2022 on amazon.

Key USPs of TECNO CAMON 19 Pro Mondrian

India’s First Multi Color Changing Phone inspired by Mondrian Art

The artistic and intuitive design of CAMON 19 Pro Mondrian that everyone wants to hold and carry, make through the ingenious use of sunlight to realize the beauty of change, brings an immersive artistic experience with exceptional craftsmanship. The smartphone has world’s first sunlight drawing rear panel, transforming the light into multiple hues when coming in contact of sunlight

64MP OIS Camera with Industry 1st RGBW+(G+P) Lens for Ultra Clarity

Experience revolutionary imaging with CAMON 19 Pro Mondrian with its 64MP+50MP+2MP Triple Camera with RGBW+(G+P) sensor which features low light photography options and attractive filters like changing the sky, CyberPunk, Dreamy and many more. Redefine your video shoot expertise with Super Hybrid Image Stabilization, Video HDR, Video Bokeh and Film Mode. The camera-centric offering also boasts of sharp features like 30x zoom to view picture more clearly and a 32MP selfie camera with 4-in-1 Pixel Binning Technology

Industry slimmest 0.98mm Bezels and 120Hz Refresh rate of 6.8" FHD+display

The Beauty Beast provides a 120Hz higher refresh rate for an ultra-smooth experience and its 0.98mm extremely narrow bezel with 94.26% higher screen-to-body ratio with high colour gamut guarantees expert-level Visual Feast on a 6.8"FHD+ display. The WideVine L1 certification allows you to watch OTT content with up to 1080P resolution. CAMON 19 Pro Mondrian is certified with TUV Rheinland Eye Protection, which filter outs harmful Blue Light and gives a strain-less visual experience

13GB Large RAM with Memory Fusion and 128GB UFS 2.2 Internal Storage to Level up Speed

Enjoy new heights of speed with CAMON 19 Pro Mondrian’s ultra large 13GB RAM with memory fusion. Its 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with up to 5GB virtual RAM outperforms the speed expectations. 128GB UFS 2.2 Internal storage with dedicated up to 512GB expandable storage satiates all the data demand

33W Flash Charger with 5000mAh High Capacity Battery for Quick Charge and Long Backup

Level up the battery percentage with a 33W Flash Charger as rapid as 30% in just 13 minutes. Get an outstanding 37days long standby time, and 124Hours Music playback time for unlimited fun. Its powerful 5000mAh Battery embedded with Helio G96 SoC gives an extra mile of backup with an intelligent resource management engine.