TCS, Deakin University Collab to Amplify Clients’ Business Outcomes Through Critical Technologies

Bangalore : Deakin University’s corporate learning and development division, DeakinCo. has joined forces with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to co-develop a corporate learning program for business leaders and decision makers. This would meet the growing need to understand, manage and progress adoption and application of emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, data analytics and robotics across their businesses.

The program, for senior managers and leaders was launched at the India Habitat Centre in New Delhi in the presence of Sarah Storey (Australia’s Deputy High Commissioner to India), Glenn Campbell (CEO, DeakinCo.), Ankur Mathur (Head, Education Business, TCS) and Ravneet Pawha (Vice President – Global Alliances, Deakin University).

The event was attended by senior executives from the industry and the panel discussion on ‘Application of Critical Technology skills for better business outcomes’ featured experts Piotr Pluta (Education Business Unit Advisor, TCS Europe and Global Lead, Corporate Digital Academy TCS Education), Prashant Garg (Partner, Ernst and Young) and Avik Sarkar (Associate Professor, Indian School of Business).

This new program brings together Deakin's academic excellence and its significant experience in lifting workplace capability for its clients and TCS' extensive industry networks and experience.

Facilitated by leading academics and industry experts, the program is designed to address specific capability gaps in non-IT decision making and leadership positions. This will help understand the business imperative of adopting AI and machine learning. The program provides learning and current real life case studies on the use and governance of AI and machine learning and is tailored to each industry and business.

Designed to be delivered either digitally or as a blended experience incorporating both face-to-face and self-paced sessions, the program will have customisable elements to meet the needs of each client. This includes detailed, industry-relevant case studies, practical workshops, and direct access to leading practitioners.

"Both Deakin and TCS realise the importance of anticipating future workforce needs and that there's a real risk of falling behind," said Professor Iain Martin, Vice Chancellor, Deakin University.

"In areas such as AI and machine learning, we are already seeing some of the consequences of this across the world, including India, with employees and businesses unable to bridge the skills gap – things are moving so fast, and competition is fierce. This program combines strong theoretical knowledge with up-to-the-minute industry know-how, which ensures participants are able to stay ahead in these rapidly evolving fields. DeakinCo., Deakin University’s corporate learning division, is absolutely at the forefront of new skills training and works directly with the industries that require it to remain competitive."

"We are delighted to partner with DeakinCo., Deakin University’s corporate learning division, to help talent from across India’s leading organisations and across the world in developing digital skills," said Ankur Mathur, Head, Education Business, TCS.

"This partnership brings together unique academic and industry expertise in technology areas, to help leaders and decision-makers with non-IT backgrounds enhance their skills and grow their businesses by applying new technologies. At the same time, this partnership is a testament to our deep commitment and passion for digitally transforming education. It further highlights our continued investment in bringing credible and unique learning programs to the Indian market.”

Glenn Campbell, CEO, DeakinCo. said, "This program is designed for leaders and decision-makers who are overseeing AI projects and don't have a technical background. It will provide them with knowledge and case study exposure to understand the business imperative of adopting and implementing AI throughout their organisation’s operations. Issues of governance, risk and ethics are also covered."