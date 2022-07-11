Syska SW300 Polar Smartwatch Features Price in India

Syska Group, the leading FMEG brand in India, announced the launch of its latest smartwatch Syska SW300 Polar. This expansion is once again in collaboration with India’s e-commerce platform Flipkart. Syska forayed into the fast-growing smartwatch segment in 2020 with Flipkart to cater to the growing demand for fitness essentials across the country. The launch of this latest watch from the Syska stable is a momentous one, given that the company now brings its innovation and technology prowess to an all-new industry segment.

Syska SW300 Polar smartwatch that comes with 1.32” ULTRAVIEW IPS Display 360*360 pixel resolution has been developed to enable consumers to prioritise their health and wellbeing on the go. Smartwatches have been a fast-growing segment and according to Counterpoint Research, smartwatches rose 173 percent year over year in the first quarter of 2022. Along with 500 NITS brightness, the watch comes with 37 sports modes such as running, cycling, hiking, climbing and much more by connecting with GPS for you to accurately track your favourite sport and stay active and fit.

Commenting on the launch of the Syska SW300 Polar smartwatch, Mr. Gurumukh Uttamchandani, Executive Director, Syska Group said, “Our foray into the smartwatch market has been a huge success, prompting us to continue delivering a more advanced version, the Syska SW300 with enhanced features to meet our customers' health and lifestyle needs. With years of expertise serving millions of users across the country, Flipkart has been a valuable partner in bringing Syska's smartwatches to the fitness enthusiasts on the go and helping us truly understand consumer demands."

Innovative features of the Syska SW300 Polar smartwatch –

● Bluetooth Call Mode- User can make/answer calls by using smartwatch mic and speaker or reject them directly on the Smartwatch.

● Ultraview Display – The smartwatch boasts of 1.32” IPS display with enhanced resolution of 360*360 pixel creating immersive experience.

● TWS Connection - User can connect TWS / BT Earphones directly to watch and enjoy offline music without mobile phone.

● In-built storage for offline music - User can store and play approximate 100 songs in Smartwatch adding to the entertainment experience on the go.

● Health Rate Tracking - The new SW300 watch comes with an improved heart rate monitor which can help you keep a track of it anytime on the go

● Female Health Tracking-With an aim to support wellbeing of women, the female health tracking lets females track and monitor their menstrual cycle

● Blood Oxygen- Syska believes in supporting consumers in taking utmost care of their health and has added the feature to measure blood manual oxygen level.

● Message Notification- With the message notification feature, one can view the text messages on the mobile phone and the real-time information pushed to the watch

● Sleep Monitor-The smartwatch allows one to record the sleep status throughout the night

● Weather Report – The smartwatch has added yet another interesting feature that showcases weather status such as temperature and also updates you on weather condition such as rainy, cloudy or sunny.

● Stress-This features helps the user keep a track of how much physiological pressure one is feeling

● Schedule-The user can add schedule and the smartwatch will help with sharing reminders

● Hand Sanitization Reminder-The innovative feature, a hand sanitization notifies the user to sanitize hands on regular intervals

● Anti-lost reminder- When the watch gets disconnected from the Bluetooth of the mobile phone, Smart watch starts vibrating and shows notification to check mobile.

● Music and Camera Capture- User can control music from Smartwatch by opting for Play, Pause, Next & Previous song options. Photos can also be seamlessly captured by just clicking on Smartwatch.

● Alarm Clock and Timer- A maximum of five alarms can be set by syncing the app to the smartwatch. The smartwatch helps the user keep track of time

● Find Phone-When the watch is connected to the app, the mobile phone will create a sound after tapping it

● Stopwatch-The smartwatch has additional time-related features like stopwatch. The electronic timer can record one time or record multiple times

● Dual Bluetooth-The Bluetooth 5.0 is used for music/camera control, and notifications whereas Bluetooth 5.0 and 3.0 can be used for BT calling, music control and notifications. The smartwatch also provides adaptive power saving technology for BT calling function

In addition to the features, the smartwatch has functions such as 200+ versatile cloud watch faces, reminders to drink water, counting steps and calories as well as crown key to seamlessly scroll the watch face. Syska SW300 with TWS Connection has a premium metal body design and is available in four colours – black, spectra blue, grey and green. The battery life of the IP67 waterproof watch depends on the usage of the watch; ten days without BT calling and three days with BT calling. The product is compatible with Google Fit and Apple Health and has a manufacturing warranty period of twelve months. The smartwatch is available for purchase at INR 2799 on flipkart