Sway to patriotic tunes with Republic Day Offers on AIWA’s Personal Audio & Luxury Acoustics Range

As the nation gears up to celebrate India's 73rd Republic Day and delve into the patriotic fervor, it is time for you to gift yourself exciting High-fidelity Bluetooth speakers OR Personal Audio Devices from AIWA. AIWA has announced exciting offers on its premium devices that fulfill the requirements of audiophiles, music enthusiasts looking for exclusivity, luxury, and high-quality sound.

The new stylish range can be used both indoors and outdoors as it is portable and comes with high-power rechargeable batteries. Taking the legacy forward for more than seven decades, technology and innovation have been the core strengths of AIWA products.

AIWA SB-X350J Portable Bluetooth Speaker: MRP 17,990, Offer Price 12,990 (28% Discount)

The compact, high-performance desk speaker with a calm yet commanding character comes equipped with best-in-class software – Qualcomm aptX HD (high-resolution audio) supporting 24-bit music quality over Bluetooth 5.0. SB-X350J has two passive bass radiators (front+ back) for even distribution of sound. This speaker also comes with two custom-designed 40 mm active audio drivers and a Type – C charging point that enables 3 hours of charging time and 5 hours of playback time. SB-X 350J is built of solid oxidized aluminum which lends a premium look to the speakers. There is also an LED battery display, a control panel, and a 3.5mm AUX –IN.

AIWA SB-X350A Portable Bluetooth Speaker: MRP 19,990, Offer Price 15,990 (20% Discount)

SB-X350 A has a solid aluminum built with a high luxe finish and a class reading sub-compact portable speaker. The speaker comes equipped with two opposite-facing bass radiators, packing 40 watts of power with Type-C charging. It is the best choice to deliver an immersive cinematic experience, anywhere and anytime.

AIWA AT-X80FANC Active Noise Cancellation, True wireless earbuds: MRP 13,500, Offer Price 7,999 (41% Discount)

You can gift your loved ones or yourself, these reliable and unique TWS which will certainly give the best personal musical experience. The new AT-X80FANC comes with 12 hours of playback time, Type -C charging, and 1 hour of flash charging. Moreover, the stylish TWS buds are equipped with Bluetooth and V5.0, True wireless speakers.

Ergonomically designed and light-weighted AT-X80FANC provides high-definition audio quality and are the perfect fit for your ears. The stylish TWS buds are available in two colors, Black and White.

AIWA AT-X80E True Wireless Stereo Earphones: MRP 3,350, Offer Price 1,999 (40% Discount)

AIWA does not believe in any compromises when it comes to quality and these are a testament to that fact. With an in-built Mic and LED display, these are a pair of futuristic earphones that are supported by an ergonomic design. Providing high-definition audio quality, the earphones come with Bluetooth 5.1 providing a transmission range of 10m. The earphones provide 6 hours of continuous playback and 70 days of standby time, all on a fast charge of 1.5 hours. Colour variants – Black, White

The AIWA ESBT 460 Quad Driver Neckband: MRP 4,999, Offer Price 2,999 (40% Discount)

It is a premium set of in-earphones that provides mesmerizing sound output, all thanks to the 8mm quad-speaker driver technology. The earphones come with a Micro SD slot to enable you to store your favourite music hassle-free. With a Bluetooth streaming range of 10M, the earphones provide hyper bass and haptic vibration for incoming phone call notifications which are supported by soft multifunction buttons and independent keys for navigation. The earphones provide a super long battery life of 15 hours and 180 hours of standby time in just under 2 hours of charge so that your music playback never stops.

So, this time celebrate Republic Day with the best musical experience by switching on to something more unique and worthwhile.