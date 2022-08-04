Sundar Pichai Hints at Laying Off Google Employees?

Google CEO Sundar Pichai seems to be unhappy with the productivity of his employees. Recently, Google held a meeting for all its employees asking them to be more productive and propose traditional ideas which could help their service and products.

One of the leading MNCs, Google employees far exceeds the strength of other MNCs. But its annual income seems to be dropping every quarter of the year.

A report from CNBC claims that Pichai has asked employees to “create a culture that is more mission-focused, more focused on our products, more customer focused. We should think about how we can minimize distractions and really raise the bar on both product excellence and productivity.”

This is just because Google has seen a drastic fall in their income by 13 per cent this quarter.

Recently, the giant search platform thought of reviewing its headcount and aligning a new set of prioritized staffing requests for the next three months. This means the company would probably lay off unskilled employees in their company to save company from recession.

The news came after the company announced that it will slow down its recruiting process like other companies. Beginning this year, many companies sacked employees and slowed down the hiring process.

