Square Panda India Starts Free Virtual Teacher Training Educational Series

Edutech company Square Panda India, an innovator in Early Childhood Education and Care (ECCE) & educator empowerment programs in the country has initiated a free virtual teacher training programme with an aim to upskill early childhood educators in line with the National Education Policy 2020 that highlights the importance of right kind of early childhood environment for each child.

Speaking ahead of the launch of the SProfessional Development Program, Ashish Jhalani MD, Square Panda India remarked, "The consequences of not investing in ECCE are varied and far-reaching. To break this cycle of inadequate early education and children not reaching their full developmental potential, we need effective interventions across all levels of the Indian educational system. The purpose of this initiative is to empower educators to build holistic knowledge and transform the way they teach. It will help in capacity building of educators on ECCE and its impact on learning outcomes for children."

Starting 16th June till 24th June, on ZOOM at 4 pm, the workshop will see an array of power-packed speakers take centre stage, including Lt. Col. Sekhar Soldier, Educationist, Leader, Trainer, Mentor; Harsha Ramaiyah Founder & Director, Small Wonders, ECA National core committee member, President TIE Association, Parent Coach @FirstCry; Kajal Chattija Executive Director - Gayatri Group of Schools & Founder EduDrone - WE CONNECT; Insiyah Rahim Director - Toddlers Nursery Preschool & Founder Learn2Teach; Tracy Cardoz Director Of Education, Square Panda India; Dr. Seema Negi Principal, Sanjeevani World School and many more.

The topics covered in this webinar series include:

16 June: Prerequisites of a Preschool Teacher

17 June: The Science of Sound (Phonics and Phonological Awareness)

18 June: Language Acquisition through Rhymes, Music, and Songs

21 June: Supporting Language Acquisition through Storytelling and Word Families

22 June: Mindfulness and Child Psychology

23 June: Student Centric Learning Strategies

24 June: Grand Closing Ceremony with Experts

This is a certified, free virtual series for educators only, with certification given to only those that attend a minimum of 5 sessions on ZOOM.

Over 1000 educators have already registered for the same.

Educators can register themselves here: Link