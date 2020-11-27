Spencer's BLACK FRIDAY IS BACK

Featuring from



27th November 2020 to 29th November 2020

Across 160 Spencer’s Outlet Pan India

SPENCERS RETAIL BLACK FRIDAY SALE FROM 27TH NOVEMBER TO 29TH NOVEMBER, 2020 AT ALL THE SPENCERS 160 OUTLET ACROSS INDIA.

50% FLAT DISCOUNT & EVEN MORE ON RANGE OF 1500 PRODUCTS AT SPENCERS

After its overwhelming success last year, Spencers Retail is back with the much-awaited Black Friday Sale, in all 160 outlets across India from the 27th till 29th Nov 2020.

This year, shoppers can save even more with products priced as they were 10 years ago (Dus Saal Purane Daam). They can choose from a range of 1500 products which will be available at a flat discount of 50% and even more. Also, customers can avail Cashback offers up to Rs 750/- OFF with HDFC credit cards.

Spencers brings maximum savings for its customers by presenting the biggest and the best Black Friday Sale of the year.

Commenting on the same, Mr. Devendra Chawla , CEO Spencers Retail and Nature Basket added: At Spencers our constant endeavour has been to ensure savings for our customers every time they shop with us. With Black Friday Sales, our customers can avail one of the lowest price drops of the year across online, phone delivery & Instore channels.”

Get ready to experience the shopping extravaganza at your nearest Spencer's store or online at: www.spencers.in/app. Valid only for 3 days.