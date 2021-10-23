Soothsayer Analytics Announces Formation Of Turing Minds

Soothsayer Analytics: We are proud to announce the formation of Turing Minds, a Soothsayer Analytics initiative. We have established this bleeding-edge Machine Learning lab to build innovative solutions for the problems of today and to proactively seek solutions for the problems of tomorrow. Our initiatives will span a wide array of industries, however, the objective for all will be the same – make the world a more connected & intelligent place.



Turing Minds will build upon our decades of success in Data Science consulting, Education, and HR Solutions to provide world-class advisory, research, and development services that transform the way modern organizations operate.



We are actively recruiting AI geeks (ML Scientists & Engineers) in the US & India. If you have serious analytical chops and an aptitude for complexity, we should talk.