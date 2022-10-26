Solar Eclipse Reason For WhatsApp to Stop Working?

WhatsApp suffered the longest outage ever on October 25. The US-based messaging platform suddenly stopped working for users for a couple of hours on Tuesday afternoon. After 2 hours, the services were restored. Within a few minutes of it being down, #WhatsappDown started trending on Twitter in India and the hashtag has garnered many tweets.

WhatsApp's latest outage comes during the festive season in India. More than 2 billion users rely on a Meta-owned messaging app for communication and payments.

Netizens shared memes after WhatsApp went down and on social media, one of the users said that the WhatsApp outage happened because of the solar eclipse. However, there is no truth in it, what say guys.