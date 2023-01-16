Snapchat Launches Exclusive AR Kite Game

The celebration of the harvest festivals holds immense significance in India. Keeping the festive spirit at the pinnacle, Snapchat has launched an AR gaming lens and a host of new AR lenses to celebrate the spirit of Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Magh Bihu, Pedda Panduga, Poush Parbon, and Pongal in a fun and interactive way.

These new regional lenses are set to capture the joy of this festive period, the onset of spring, and express our gratitude for the opulent harvest for the year.