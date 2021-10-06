Skit partners with SoftwareONE in India to deploy voice-AI powered contact centre solutions on the cloud

Bengaluru: Leading voice AI company, Skit today announced its partnership with SoftwareONE, a leading global provider of software and cloud technology solutions to streamline the cloud infrastructure for its suite of speech and language solutions that enable respond in 16+ languages covering over 160+ dialects, replicating human-like conversations. SoftwareONE's extensive experience and sales and services capabilities will help bring Skit’s solutions to leading enterprises across sectors, automating their contact centers using AI based voice solutions.

SoftwareONE enables commercial, technology and digital transformations using IP and technology-driven services. Clients can modernize applications and migrate critical workloads on public clouds while optimizing related software and cloud assets. SoftwareONE has a salesforce in 12 cities across India with key capabilities in helping customers migrate to public cloud and offering a complete set of managed services.

This partnership will make Skit’s intelligent voice solutions available to clients across SoftwareONE’s customer base, tapping diverse sectors, including BFSI, E-Commerce, Consumer Goods and Manufacturing in India. Skit’s solutions can be deployed and implemented in different ways including on-premise, cloud and hybrid, and SoftwareONE’s cloud expertise will help ensure a seamless experience for its customers.

Commenting on the partnership, Sourabh Gupta, Co-founder and CEO of Skit said, “Skit has successfully made its mark in the Indian industry, and this partnership further underscores our efforts in enabling the larger ecosystem. We are pleased to join hands with SoftwareONE to help our clients streamline their cloud infrastructure and enhance their overall customer experience using Skit’s AI. Through this association, we aim to take our technology to global markets replicating similar approaches, to solve bigger problems around voice for a wider audience.”

Varun Paliwal, Managing Director India & Fed Leader India & Middle East, SoftwareONE said, “As SoftwareONE India is continuously expanding its portfolio through industry specific innovative solutions and business advisory, collaboration with Skit will further enhance the business productivity offering for our customers through advanced tech. This partnership will unlock tremendous customer value by simplifying the deployment and management of the entire application and cloud stack.”

Currently, Skit and SoftwareONE are partnering in India. The partnership is expected to target an addressable market of USD 200 million (approximately) in India. Skit has been expanding its footprints into SouthEast Asia and the USA.