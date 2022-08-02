Sharing Such Content on WhatsApp May Land You In Jail

WhatsApp has become a part of our day-to-day life. Most of us begin our day with a Whatsapp text. Texting and calling friends and loved ones, forwarding important messages in office groups, everything happens on WhatsApp only.

But do you know, that sharing misleading content on WhatsApp can land you in Jail? Here are the types of content you shouldn’t share on the Meta-owned texting app WhatsApp.

Copyright Content:

If the content is copyrighted, you cannot share it in groups. If someone has seen it and files a complaint against you, you will have to face legal action against it.

Adult content:

There are a few WhatsApp groups which are specially formed to share adult content. If a group member raises a concern, all the members of the group are required to face consequences.

Subversive Activities:

Sharing content related to terrorist and war-related activities on WhatsApp groups is a violation of WhatsApp policy. The government will keep track of it and may land you in Jail.

Harassing via SMS or MMS

If you are harassing someone with text messages or blackmailing them, Then be ready to face the consequences after that.

