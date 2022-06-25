Samsung's False Claims On Water Resistant Ads Invites $14MN Fine

South Korean tech giant Samsung has been fined $14 million by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) for misleading claims about its Galaxy smartphones.

According to GizmoChina, the fine is related to the 2019 advertisement where Samsung aired a lot of advertisements for their newly launched Galaxy land phones.

The main thrust of the ads was that the phones were water-resistant when in water for up to 30 minutes, the report said.

The tech giant also depicted in the adverts Galaxy phones being dipped in swimming pools or getting splashes on the beach.

The ads were continuously aired on Australian TV and dog watch customers brought them to test. Then they discovered that Samsung inherently gave a false notion of the water-resistance capability of the models.

These smartphones were only water-resistant in fresh water, not seawater or chlorinated water. The charging port was prone to corrosion under such circumstances, as per the report.

Samsung has now agreed to pay the fine of $14 million to ACCC for the misleading claims. It has also made software and hardware changes to its phones to provide a more realistic claim of water resistance.

Also Read: Electric Vehicle Market Analysis for 2022 | TechSci Research