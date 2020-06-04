The much-awaited Samsung Galaxy A31 has been launched in the Indian market on Thursday as a successor to Galaxy A30 that forayed into the country in February last year. The latest of smartphones from the South Korean multinational mobile phone maker comes with a wide range of features including a waterdrop-style display and a quad rear camera setup.

The Galaxy A31 boasts of 6GB RAM and runs on the latest Android 10 version. Among the other salient features of the Samsung Galaxy A31 are in-display fingerprint sensor, support for storage expansion and fast charging. Samsung offers its latest model in three colours for the buyers to choose from. It comes in Prism Srush Black, Prism Crush Blue and Prism Crush White colours.

Price In India

For the Indian market, Samsung fixed the price of its Galaxy A31 at Rs 21,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB in-built storage variant. Its sale in India is on from Thursday, June 4, and will be available on e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart and BeNow besides Samsung India eStore and all retailers including Samsung Opera House.

As usual, Samsung offers EMI facility for Galaxy A31 from Samsung Finance, NBFCs besides banks.

Samsung Galaxy A31 Features And Specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A31 runs on Android 10 with One UI on top and features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Infinity-U Display besides 20:9 aspect ratio and a Super AMOLED panel. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core MediaTek Helio P65 SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM. The quad rear camera setup includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 lens and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter that has an f/2.2 aperture. The camera setup also has a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens and a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens.

The Samsung Galaxy A31 has a 20-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

The Samsung Galaxy A31 has 128GB inbuilt storage option that is expandable via microSD card up to 512GB. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C port. For biometric authentication, there is the in-display fingerprint sensor.