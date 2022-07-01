Samsung To Launch New Mobile On This Date

Samsung is preparing to unveil a new low-cost smartphone in India as part of its Galaxy M series. Based on reports, the new mobile is the Samsung Galaxy M13 5G, the South Korean tech giant's cheapest 5G phone.

Samsung released a 4G version of the Galaxy M13 in May, and the new Galaxy M13 5G will most likely be released on July 5. This means that the Galaxy M13 5G would be priced in the sub-15k range in India. According to reports, the phone will be available in blue, brown, and green variants.

The MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC will power the Samsung Galaxy M13 5G, combined with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The device will have a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a waterdrop notch.

The M13 5G may potentially include a 5,000 mAh battery with 15W of rapid charging. The device is anticipated to have a dual-camera configuration with a 50 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP secondary shooter for optics. The front notch will hold a 5 MP selfie camera.